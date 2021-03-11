The California District Attorneys Association, an organization representing rank-and-file prosecutors in Los Angeles County, released a video yesterday of a convicted murderer toasting George Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascón from prison in expectation of an early release.

Gascón defeated incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey — the first black woman to hold the post — in November, thanks to Soros’s millions, and the backing of state and local Democratic Party leaders, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Immediately upon being sworn in, Gascón began implementing radical “criminal justice reform” policies. As Breitbart News has reported:

He took office in December vowing to end cash bail, prohibit the use of the death penalty, and end sentence enhancements for crimes committed in aggravating circumstances. His efforts to seek a milder sentence for a suspect accused of a double murder, including that of L.A. Sherrif’s Deputy Gilbert Solano, provoked outrage from the victim’s family and from victims’ rights advocates.

Local prosecutors sued Gascón over his policies, and won a judgement suspending many of them, though the case is expected to continue through the court system.

The convict, Phillip Dorsett, was “sentenced to 40 years to life for the 2005 execution-style shooting death of a rival gang member,” according to the Los Angeles Daily News. (Dorsett also “came from a life of wealth and privilege in Rancho Palos Verdes” before becoming involved in crime and gangs.

The video, apparently recorded on an illicit cell phone and smuggled out of prison, shows Dorsett and a cellmate toasting Gascón with bootleg liquor and “celebrating us going home on this Gascón directive.”

