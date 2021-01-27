Zero Hedge:

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo has fled the United States after receiving death threats from Antifa terrorists.

The Portland-based journalist – a regular presence documenting violent Antifa activity in the Pacific Northwest (and having been assaulted for his coverage) – has fled to the United Kingdom.

“My hometown of Portland, Oregon is the epicenter of American Antifa,” Ngo told Sky News Australia in a Saturday interview. Ngo noted tthat US politicians who rightly condemned the January 6 riots at the Capitol were “at best silent last year when my city was literally under siege.”

Ngo described the increasingly violent death threats he’s received, telling Sky “For a number of months now, there’s just been increasing threats of violence against me, promises by Antifa extremists to kill me.”

“It’s pained me a lot, temporarily having to leave the country and home that settled my parents who came there as political refugees,” he added.

Ngo, editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, was beaten and robbed by Antifa terrorists in July, 2019, after which his assailants – apparently not the “Unity” brand of Democrats – soaked him in liquids which police believed to be quick-drying cement. He was hospitalized following the incident.

Ngo interviewed in London

Here’s an example of how Andy Ngo has been treated at antifa demonstrations

