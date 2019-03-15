BREITBART:
Conor McGregor was arrested Monday after destroying a fan’s cellphone in Miami, and now video of the incident has been released.
McGregor was arrested after a fan reported to police that the fighter took his phone and stomped it to pieces outside the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.
Miami Beach police arrested the 30-year-old fighter on Monday afternoon and charged him with robbery and criminal mischief. McGregor’s attorney called the incident “minor” but said McGregor would cooperate with the police.
