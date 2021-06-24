The Miami Herald:

A 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the town of Surfside, spurring a massive search-and-rescue effort with dozens of rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The ocean-facing portion of Champlain Towers South Condo, completed in 1981 with 130 units at 8777 Collins Ave., collapsed around 1:30 a.m., leaving a heap of rubble and trapping residents asleep in their beds inside.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the media in front of a backdrop of thunder and lightning.

“It’s the unimaginable,” she said. “A massive search and rescue mission is underway.”

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Ray Jadallah says 55 units in the Northeast corridor of the building collapsed, and 35 survivors were pulled out. Ten were treated at the scene, two were transported to the hospital.

More at The Miami Herald