Town Hall:

Just because the 2020 election is over doesn’t mean we can’t beat up on CNN’s Jim Acosta. Of course, he’s at CPAC and he got the reception he deserved. In a video, Acosta was doing an interview when Dave Marcus, a writer for The Federalist, started to ask him why his network wasn’t covering the recent sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has also been engulfed in controversy ever since his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted to state lawmakers that they pretty much covered up the real COVID death toll from nursing homes. The state attorney general’s office also reported that COVID deaths from nursing homes were undercounted by as much as 50 percent.

WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta confronted at CPAC over his network’s failure to cover Cuomo’s multiple scandals. pic.twitter.com/5AWGIeZ55F — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 26, 2021

More at The Post Millennial on twitter

Jim @Acosta is at @CPAC, and getting the exact kind of reception that you would expect. pic.twitter.com/s0FMmJv6TP — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 26, 2021

More at MRCTV on twitter

Acosta said they were covering these stories, but Marcus wasn’t buying it.

“No, you’re not. No, you’re not. You’re not,” Marcus shouted back.

“We agree to disagree,” replied Acosta, which Marcus again said wasn’t true since the network isn’t covering the scandals, or at the very least not covering them with the same aggression and fervor as when Trump was president.

Acosta was also subjected to the ‘CNN sucks’ chant which never gets old, but Sister Toldjah at our sister site, RedState, noted that Acosta’s reaction to this drumming was probably why he went to CPAC. It was so he could tweet this:

Read more at Town Hall