Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame.

Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death and Life” at the Leopold Museum in Vienna to protest their government’s use of fossil energies.

Le célèbre tableau "Mort et vie" du peintre autrichien Gustav Klimt a été aspergé mardi d'un liquide noir par des militants pour le climat. Les restaurateurs sont à l'oeuvre pour déterminer si la peinture protégée par une glace a été endommagée pic.twitter.com/oRUUz6yVtp — LN24 (@LesNews24) November 15, 2022

After throwing the liquid on the painting, which wasn’t damaged, one activist was pushed away by a museum guard while another glued his hand to the glass over the painting’s frame.

The group defended the protest, saying in a tweet that they were protesting “oil and gas drilling,” which they called “a death sentence to society.”

READ MORE