Leftist eco-activists protesting climate change during a Swedish dance show were foiled when a crafty cameraman swung his camera’s crane into them.

Crazy climate change protesters tried to crash a Swedish dance show and the camera guy swung the crane into them!

Footage from Friday night’s taping of “Strictly Come Dancing” shows the moment climate activists stormed the stage and interrupted a dance routine by releasing yellow powder paint into the air and displaying a flag reading “Restore Wetlands.”

While one of the activists’ vision was obscured by the flag he was carrying, a clever camera jib operator used his overhead rig to slam it smack dab into him.