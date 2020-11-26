CTV News – Toronto Canada:

Charges laid after Toronto BBQ restaurant openly defies lockdown rules for second straight day

Police have laid nine charges after a Toronto barbecue restaurant openly flouted public health restrictions prohibiting on-site dining for a second straight day.

Officers showed up at the Queen Elizabeth Blvd. location of Adamson Barbecue at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday after owner Adam Skelly reopened the business, despite Toronto Public Health having formally ordered its closure for allowing customers to eat inside one day prior.

At one point footage from the scene showed dozens of patrons inside the restaurant, many of them without face coverings, in a repeat of the scene from one day prior.

REPLACEMENT CHEF: ‘We’re in WWIII here, we need to put our foot down’

Freelance chef Nick Blight said he understands the risks of coming to work at ⁦@adamsonbarbecue⁩ today pic.twitter.com/XPizPjrn6M — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) November 26, 2020

