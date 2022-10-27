Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was caught Thursday on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that Democrats are “going downhill” in Georgia and expressing disbelief that Republican Herschel Walker might win the Senate race.

“The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia,” he told Biden. “It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker.”

🚨Schumer to Biden: "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker." pic.twitter.com/m5ELvQAUYO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

More footage of the hot mic moment showed Schumer expressing concern over the Democrats’ chances. “We’re in danger in that seat,” Schumer told the president in Syracuse, New York. It’s unclear which seat he is referring to, however.

The majority leader additionally mentioned Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s highly scrutinized debate performance against Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday evening.

He told Biden that “the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania. So that’s good.”

The majority leader further commented on a race in Nevada, claiming the Democrats are “picking up steam.” However, it is unclear whether he was referring to the Senate race or the gubernatorial election.

This comes as Republicans are gaining traction in several battleground state races. Polls have revealed tightening races in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Oregon, among others.

