Fox News:

Tiger Woods was found alive with serious injuries with no evidence of impairment after crash, officials say

Tiger Woods was alive and conscious when first responders rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Villanueva said that Woods was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when he crashed in a hilly area and that Woods was driving northbound when he hit a center divider and flew several hundred feet. He added that there was no evidence of impairment when emergency personnel arrived.

“[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively — a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves,” he said. “That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon.”

Villanueva added that the front end of the 2021 Hyundai Genesis SUV that Woods was driving was “totally destroyed” but the interior was “more or less intact.”

Woods was transported to Harbor UCLA Hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.

Osby clarified from an earlier statement that extricated using a prying tool and an ax to take Woods out of his vehicle. He said Woods was in stable condition but suffering from serious leg injuries.

Officials said that a second crash occurred after Woods’ wreck but there were no injuries from that incident. The Lomita Sheriff’s Station was continuing the investigation.

