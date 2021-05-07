PJ Media:

Instead, they appear to be some kind of communists but terribly racist against whites and especially Jews. They really, really dislike Jews. Hammer City is only for black and brown people.

Last year we had the distinct pleasure of covering the Autonomous Zone set up by antifa in Portland called CHAZ—and then CHOP and then CHAZ/CHOP or something.

It was awesome. We were treated to a real-time socialism experiment that failed miserably. The raping and robbing started almost immediately.

There was a warlord and police were replaced with street thugs with guns. Remember the garden? I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard since. Marxists might be violent and dangerous but they’re also hilariously unskilled and most likely will die quickly in a real emergency.

And those good times might be back! A new autonomous zone of sorts has popped up high in the Colorado mountains where a group that goes by the name Black Hammer has “liberated” 200 acres from the “colonizers.”

No one knows if they’ve bought this land or just colonized it but they are planning on building a “city.” These people are not antifa, they actually hate antifa and Karl Marx (which is also very funny).

Comments from social media include:

“Looks like great farm land“

“Jones Town? “

Black Hammer has a leader and he’s….well, you decide.

i for one think this guy will do a very good job leading a 200 acre commune in the mountains of colorado pic.twitter.com/H6BHCTxhVu — black hammer social media intern (@uncledoomer) May 5, 2021

