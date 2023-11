Chinese flags parading through the streets of San Francisco ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping have been met with backlash as videos circulate on social media.

“Oh look, San Francisco turned into China for President Xi’s arrival,” the Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt wrote on X, along with a video of Chinese flags lining the city’s streets as Xi’s motorcade drives by.

“Finally revealing it’s [sic] true colors,” she added.

