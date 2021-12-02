Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard debunked a TikTok video that shows students cowering inside an Oxford High School classroom during Tuesday’s shooting, hiding from the gunman when a knock on the door sent them scrambling out a window.

The assumption that many people made upon watching the video, Bouchard said, was that the gunman was lurking outside the classroom door, trying to trick classmates into coming out by saying it was safe. He used the word “bro.”

But it’s now certain that the man knocking on the door was not the gunman, he said.

