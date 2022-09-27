Dear Leftists, libs, activists and sign bearers: Are we there yet? Have we crossed the line past which we can all get together on the fact that drag and kids just don’t mix? If not, maybe this video will convince you:



Yes, that was a child stroking the crotch of a drag queen, who does not seem to have a problem with it at all. The video’s poster said that it was taken Saturday at the Chattanooga Pride Youth Day at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. I had to watch the video a few times just to make sure I was seeing what I hoped I wasn’t seeing. I really wanted it to not be what it was so I could tell the editors I was canceling the story. But I am sorry to say, it is exactly what it appears to be.

The event was sponsored by Chattanooga Pride/Tennessee Valley Pride, which posted the following on Facebook:

Happy Chattanooga Pride! As we celebrate leading up to the festival on October 2nd, come hang out with us at Wanderlinger Brewing Company for our annual Pride Youth Day, from 1PM – 5PM! Featuring speakers/discussions, princess meet & greets, drag queen story time, and a family friendly drag show!

Typically, I could not find much on the news about the incident, but one YouTuber has some footage of the police shutting the event down. The Tennessee Conservative covered the story and interviewed the man who took the video, Robby Starbuck. The performer in question, who reportedly goes by the name “Ariel,” is not a drag queen but did allow the child to rub his crotch. But there is no way anyone with any degree of lucidity can say this was not a drag event. According to the report, one parent at the event said that it was innocent but looked horrible on video. The child is innocent. It looks horrible because it is horrible

