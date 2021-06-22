The New York Post:

A 9-year-old girl’s complaints to her Minnesota school board about Black Lives Matter posters staying up despite there being “no politics” allowed in school is gaining her national attention, after she told the school board: “I do not care or look at the color of skin, but you make me think of it.”

The unidentified female student, who referred to herself as “Novalee,” pointed out the double standard at her school to the Lakeville Area School Board during a June 8 meeting, though video of the speech only began making the rounds this week.

The child began by telling the school board that she initially saw the posters while walking down the hall at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a going away present.

“I looked up onto the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster,” she continued, referencing the Nobel laureate poet who spoke at President Biden’s inauguration in January.

eeing the posters, the girl said, made her “so mad.”

“I was told two weeks ago at this very meeting spot: No politics in school,” she continued, adding that she “believed what you said at this meeting.”

After seeing the posters, she went to the principal and demanded they be taken down.

