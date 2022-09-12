A man is accused of trying to kidnap a five-year-old girl and attempting to buy her from her mother Thursday in Chicago.

The mother and child were walking down West Fullerton Avenue when the unidentified man began following them and started talking to the mother, Fox News reported Saturday.

Moments later, the man allegedly offered her cash for the child but she refused him. However, the suspect “attempted to grab/pull the juvenile by the hair towards him,” law enforcement said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt, walk up close behind the pair before they stopped and he kept going.

The man returned and was seen reaching toward the child as she and her mother walked in the opposite direction:

The pair escaped from the suspect, whom police described as a Hispanic man with red hair, a thin beard, and in his 20s.

