BREITBART:

Chasten Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s husband, reportedly led children in a pledge of allegiance to the gay pride LGBT flag, during an unearthed video from 2019.

Chasten visiting Pride Camp with Iowa Safe Schools and reciting the Pride Camp Pledge.

I love this so much. Watch and pledge along at home 😭💖#PeteButtigieg #TeamPete #ChastenButtigieg pic.twitter.com/U8AfUgRfS1 — Teen for Chasten🐝🦖🤠 (@teenforchasten) January 11, 2020

Buttigieg had the young children recite the following pledge:

I pledge my heart to the rainbow of the not so typical gay camp, to the gay agenda for which it stands. One camp, full of pride, indivisible, with affirmation and equal rights for all.

Buttigieg ended the pledge by waving the rainbow flag across the children’s view. The video is reportedly from a Democrat presidential primary campaign stop during Pete Buttigieg’s unsuccessful 2020 candidacy. A video recently went viral on Twitter that reportedly shows Buttigieg leading the gay pride pledge during a clip from Mayor Pete, a 2021 Amazon Prime documentary that highlights Pete Buttigieg’s failed 2020 presidential campaign.

The video shows Buttigieg wearing a shirt that reads “not your typical gay camp,” which is the slogan of Iowa Safe Schools’ Pride Camp.

The Des Moines Register reported that Buttigieg was scheduled to visit Iowa Safe Schools’ Pride Camp as a guest counselor in July 2019 one day after his husband Pete and other Democrat presidential hopefuls visited the camp.

