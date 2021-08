Breitbart:

A suicide bombing terror attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, has left at least 13 people killed, including children, and wounded three U.S. troops on Thursday, according to reports. A second blast has been reported near the city’s Baron Hotel. The total casualty count is unclear. Warning: Graphic photos and video below.

Video: Aftermath of attack close to Kabul airport. US Pentagon confirms at least two blasts. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told TOLOnews at least 52 people are wounded. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/pBztAtS7oB — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded people have arrived so far from airport explosions https://t.co/Ji2qTfjKsg pic.twitter.com/aIMELJwuat — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

