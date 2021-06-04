Breitbart:

Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada justified hatred toward Jews in a shocking recent sermon that claimed their “injustice” toward others and rejection of Islam and its prophets, while warning a mosque is no place for those unable or unwilling to hate.

In his speech, which was delivered at the Muslim Youth of Victoria Islamic Center and posted on its social media accounts last week, the Islamic scholar warned of the Jewish “enemy,” after quoting the Islamic Quran.

“Let’s begin by reminding ourselves of this enemy, about whom Allah says in the Quran, I will give you the meaning of the verse: ‘And the “yahud” say…,’ ‘yahud’ translated as Zionists, Zionist Jews, whatever you like….”

#ICYMI: Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada: The Muslims’ Enmity towards the Jews is Just and Logical; We Hate the Jews because of Their Disbelief in Allah #Canada #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/pWClDYIGY6 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 31, 2021

The term yahud in the Quran is a clear reference to Jews as evidenced by its context and given that modern Zionism emerged in the late 19th century whereas the Quranic verses were written in the 7th century.

In a 2015 Gaza War documentary, the BBC replaced the Arabic word for “Jew” with “Israeli” so that Gaza Palestinians not appear widely antisemitic.

Kathrada continued by clarifying that hatred toward the Jews is specifically due to their rejection of Allah and the “prophets” as well as their seemingly inherent “injustice.”

