The New York Post:

The readers of the New York Post aren’t the only people fed up with hypocritical politicians.

Chef Andrew Gruel said he will keep his LA eateries Slapfish and Big Parm open despite the recent ban on outdoor dining, while slamming California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other hypocritical politicians saying: “I’m not an a–hole – the governor is!”

Newsom has been on the defense ever since he dined maskless and indoors with lobbyists at the tony French Laundry restaurant the same week he warned against Thanksgiving gatherings.

In a video posted Thursday to Twitter, noting “My message for all the haters. Please share the logic. Sorry, haven’t had a haircut since March,” the fed up Gruel said he’d been getting slammed online for keeping his restaurant open and said: “I’ve got everybody blowing up my replies saying I’m a grandmother killer so I’m just gonna address it all right here.”

The frustrated small business owner continued, saying: “Here’s the situation – do we take the pandemic seriously? Of course we do! Am I saying we shouldn’t close outdoor dining? Yes, I am. “

My message for all the haters. Please share the logic. Sorry, haven’t had a haircut since March. pic.twitter.com/SOjy3bt4l5 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 3, 2020

Read more at The New York Post