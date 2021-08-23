The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire after footage shows her laughing when asked about the deadly chaos in Afghanistan.

To be fair, she managed to compose herself and answer the question in a serious manner.

The VP — heavily criticized for her delay in addressing the disaster that started after the US pulled out despite the Taliban’s resurgence — was already grinning widely when she approached reporters Friday.

A reporter attempted to ask about her “response on Americans” — but the VP cut her off before she could finish.

“Hold on, hold on — slow down, everybody!” Harris said, before letting out her now-notorious laugh, shaking her shoulders as she chuckled.

The VP finally controlled herself to insist that the Biden administration “couldn’t have a higher priority right now” than Afghanistan.

Video courtesy of Elise Stephanik channel

More at The New York Post