A shocking video shows a man shoving a woman into a train at a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday night in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

The man, hopping up and down and screaming “What!” several times, appears to initially shove somebody else in the 7:20 p.m. incident at the Dekalb Avenue subway station in Fort Greene.

He then pummels the unsuspecting woman with both hands, forcing her to tumble face-first into the idle train.

The NYPD was called to the station, but the crowd had dispersed by the time they arrived.