WARNING: GRAPHIC

They murdered an Uber Eats driver in DC. pic.twitter.com/Zz7xOu0Piv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2021

Far-left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shamed the Uber Eats driver who was murdered by two teenage girls for not taking the proper precautions to ‘prevent auto theft.’

Two young teenage girls were charged with felony murder after killing a man in DC in broad daylight during an armed carjacking.

Instead of fleeing the scene after the car crashed and rolled on its side, one of the girls began looking for her cellphone that was in the vehicle — while walking nonchalantly past their victim’s body.

The girls, both black, are only 13 and 15 years old.

Their Pakistani victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving for Uber Eats when the girls attempted to steal his car and tased him.

A man was murdered in cold blood and instead of denouncing the horrific crime, Mayor Bowser shamed the victim.

This woman is diabolical and should resign in disgrace.

“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target,” Bowser said Sunday morning.

Read more at Gateway Pundit