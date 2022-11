Just another day in New York City!



Apparently the guy's bike knocked into the black guy, black guy told him to apologize, he didn't, fight started.#mta #nyc #lawlessness #Brooklyn #NewYorkCity #NeverForget #breaking #nypd #ericadams #crime #subway #lawlessness @NYCMayor @MTA pic.twitter.com/OLMQmfRx6b