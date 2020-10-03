KHOU-11:

Donald Trump: ‘I feel better and I’ll be back soon,’ president says in video from hospital’

Mr Trump said the ‘real test’ was ‘over the next few days’ as he spoke from his room at Walter Reed Medical Center

President Donald Trump said in a video from his hospital room on Saturday that he felt “much better” and hoped to be “back soon,” after a day of contradictory messages from the White House about his condition following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

In a four-minute video posted on Twitter, Mr Trump, looking tired and wearing a jacket and open-necked shirt, said he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he first arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that the next few days would be crucial in his fight against the coronavirus.

“Over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days,” Mr Trump said, seated at a round table in front of an American flag.

The address came hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials left it unclear how ill the president had become since he tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.

A White House team of doctors said on Saturday morning that Mr Trump’s condition was improving and that he was already talking about returning to the White House. One doctor said Mr Trump had told them “‘I feel like I could walk out of here today.'”

More at KHOU-11 channel