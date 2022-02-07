BREITBART:

Footage captured the moment a pair of brazen thieves stole handbags from a Louis Vuitton store at a mall in Westchester County, New York.

The video posted to TikTok by user mcloud.9 appears to show two suspects entering the Louis Vuitton store at the Westchester Mall in White Plains New York, according to the New York Post. The White Plains Police Department (WPPD) said the incident occurred last month. Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for governor in New York, shared the video via Twitter.

One of the suspects seems to get in and out of the store quickly while securing multiple handbags, while the other suspect appears to struggle with people inside the store as witnesses can be heard screaming. Following the struggle, the second suspect exits the store carrying multiple handbags as a security guard backs away. The suspect then takes off jogging through the mall, the video shows.

