Police in New York City released footage of a brawl that occurred at the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, resulting in one man being mugged at knifepoint.
The footage shows a chaotic scene where multiple individuals are involved in a brawl on 327 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, where the parade took place.
Watch:
According to the NYPD, the victim was swarmed by 12 individuals during the fight, where they proceeded to assault him and rob him at knifepoint.
Video footage indicates that a man who was wearing white shorts and a black T-shirt was the victim of the attack, as he was seen being attacked by a group of individuals.
The victim was apparently slashed in the torso and robbed of his cell phone, wallet, car keys, and two chains, the New York Post reported, citing police.