A 21-year-old Arvada, Colo. man has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder stemming from a shooting spree at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., which left 10 people dead, Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said on Tuesday.

The Boulder, Colo. supermarket shooting spree killed 10 people, including the police officer who first responded. Police confirmed Monday the suspect, now in custody, was getting medical treatment after being injured and there was no further threat to the public but did not give more details on the shooting.

The police commander added they were still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive for the shooting.