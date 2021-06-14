Breitbart:

Brexit leader Nigel Farage has had harsh words for England’s national football (soccer) team taking the knee for the Black Lives Matter movement during the belated UEFA European Football Championship 2020.

“Look, you cannot separate taking the knee from the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Mr Farage during an interview with the newly launched GB News network.

“It is an avowedly, openly Marxist organisation that wants to defund the police and wants to bring down the whole of Western civilisation — don’t take my word for it, just read the website — and you can’t separate the two,” explained the former UKIP and Reform UK party leader.

Farage had some compliments for England manager Gareth Southgate, but disagreed strongly with his pro-kneeling stance.

“When he said this week ‘We are about more than football’ — no, Mr Southgate, you are about football,” he insisted.

“The idea that it’s right for the football team to get involved with political gestures is a mistake, and that’s what the fans are rebelling against.

“And you’ll notice we’re pretty much the only team in the whole competition that are taking the knee,” he went on,

“I think [Gareth Southgate] has made a big mistake with this, I really do.”

