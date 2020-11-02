New York Post:

11 arrested after cops clash with anti-Trump protesters in Manhattan

Cops and anti-Trump protesters clashed in Manhattan on Sunday, leading to at least 11 arrests, police said.

Video captured by The Post shows the cops shoving protesters and blocking their path on the sidewalk at West 24th Street and 10th Avenue.

“Stop! Stop pushing me!” one protester shouts as police barricade the street.

A later clip shot by The Post shows protesters hurling insults at cops.

“It’s f–king New York City. There are people getting f–king raped and murdered,” one protester taunts. “Go fight real crime, you f–king pathetic p–sies.”

“You tell people to get on the f–king sidewalk, then you push us off the fucking sidewalk,” another says. “This is America, right?”

The footage shows that most protesters were on the sidewalk.

According to police, five people were issued summonses for disorderly conduct, three were charged with disorderly conduct or obstruction and released, and one was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

Two others were in custody but charges were pending.

Among the people charged was a 38-year-old man with Columbia University identification but no press credentials, and a 27-year-old California man who said he was working on a documentary — but also did not have city press credentials.

The NYPD tried to draw a distinction between journalists and those it officially recognizes through the issuance of a press pass.

“All arrested individuals from today’s protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press,” the department said on Twitter.

