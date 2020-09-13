Biz Pac Review:

Black Lives Matter activists continued their cross-country reign of terror this weekend, from Los Angeles to New York City.

In the Hispanic-majority neighborhood of Washington Heights, New York, BLM protesters mobbed the local police precinct.

There, the agitators surrounded the building and tore down barricades, shouted hollow mantras, and clashed with cops on the streets.

The brouhaha started after 100 protesters marched from the Bronx into Manhattan and then to Washington Heights, where they stopped traffic.

A power-tripping thug gloated that Black Lives Matter had “shut the whole city down” with their threats of violence and emotional extortion.

“Look how much power we had!” the protester bragged to the NY Post. “We sat on the bridge for 20 minutes. We shut the whole city down!”

Violent mob taking over the George Washington Bridge. Black liberation flags seen in the crowd. When will these thugs be stopped- c’mon people take back your city. pic.twitter.com/OLa6lDn1tu — 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🙈🙉🙊 (@my3monkees) September 13, 2020

This video courtesy of Freedom News TV

In addition to torching police precincts in Portland and Seattle, BLM mobs have harassed restaurant customers around the country by breaking tables and throwing chairs.

More news and video at Biz Pac Review