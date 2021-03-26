The Gateway Pundit:

Black Lives Matter protesters mobilized in Rochester, New York, attacked a Wegmans grocery store, and trapped an estimated 100 customers inside.

The protests were triggered by the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after a viral encounter with the Rochester Police Department. Democrat New York Attorney General announced last month that a grand jury will not seek charges against officers involved in the incident.

According to local news reporter Michael Schwartz, the cadre of BLM supporters yelled, “We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s*** down!”

About 200 protesters then marched all the way to the Wegmans grocery store on East Avenue. Once there, the mob trapped about 100 customers inside.

