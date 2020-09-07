New York Post:

Watch Black Lives Matter protesters harass Pittsburgh diners

A raucous contingent of Black Lives Matter protesters harassed white diners over the weekend in Pittsburgh, hurling insults before one demonstrator stole a drink off one pair’s table.

Cellphone footage posted on Twitter shows the protesters converge on a restaurant’s outdoor dining area Saturday in the Steel City.

“F–k the white people that built the system,” one demonstrator could be heard yelling at the patrons, some of whom grabbed their belongings and walked away.

The group approached an older man and woman who stayed put, with a female protester clad in a shirt reading “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” reaching onto their table, grabbing a drink, downing it and walking away as the patrons look on in disbelief.

A second video shows demonstrators smacking a white bicyclist. The protesters then faced off against police outside the home of Mayor Bill Peduto, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

