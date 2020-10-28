Breitbart:

An apparent disagreement over protest leadership broke out in Philadelphia Tuesday night between BLM and Antifa protesters. Following the squabble, the two factions decided to go separate ways.

“Current scene in Philadelphia where a couple hundred BLM/ANTIFA came to march for Walter Wallace,” Savanah Hernandez tweeted. “Inner fighting between the two groups resulted in the two marches splitting off.”

Current scene in Philadelphia where a couple hundred BLM/ANTIFA came to march for Walter Wallace.



Inner fighting between the two groups resulted in the two marches splitting off. pic.twitter.com/ipRJSThgDG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 27, 2020

The dispute led to the destruction of at least one Black Lives Matter flag by a person wearing black bloc. The argument seemed to be based on what direction the protesters should take.

Journalist Elijah Schaffer tweeted a different view of the skirmish.

“PHILLY: black bloc anarchists, black lives matter, & socialists get into a fight over who should lead the protest and where to head,” Schaffer tweeted. “They were actively pushing press back to prevent people from filming.”

