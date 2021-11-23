PJ Media:

WHO IS VAUN MAYES? – ‘Prosecutors Allege Mayes Involved Children in Firebombing Plot‘



Just as the left was denying that the Waukesha attack was racially motivated, a BLM devotee says otherwise.

BLM activist Vaun Mayes addressed his followers from Waukesha via video.

“I said I wasn’t going to speak on no rumors. Y’all are repeating some of the stuff that, you know, that has come up. And I can tell you that the initial person who reached out to me said that they believe that this has to do with the verdict, and so I made an assumption of which side it would be from, but I don’t know,” Mayes continued.

Waukesha authorities have yet to release a motive. Left-leaning media clowns are trying to say Brooks was “leaving another crime scene.” As if that makes it all right to run 45 people over.

Watch the video yourself and decide if it was intentional or not.

Black Lives Matter activist Vaun L Mayes @YungLz at the scene of the Waukesha parade attack:

"It sounds like the revolution has started," mentions hearing from a source who believes Darrell Brooks may have been motivated by the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.pic.twitter.com/ayp3BjbfZ7 — Nobody (@TheNoboddy) November 22, 2021

We’ve learned that the driver, Darrell E. Brooks, hated President Trump, supported BLM, and has made anti-Semitic remarks as a “rapper” calling himself Mathboi Fly. YouTube removed Brooks’s channel, but Heavey.com saved some videos. You can groove to the mass murderer’s jams here.

