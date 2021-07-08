Pictured – Left: Max Lewis killed by stray bullet on Chicago transit; Right – Audrey Unverferth penned Op-Ed, speaks on video

NBC News + Zone News channel:

Chicago Student SLAMS Mayor Lightfoot’s Lies After Classmate’s Death.

Lori Lightfoot had the nerve recently to say that crime in Chicago is on the decline—that’s a blatant lie,” said Audrey Unverferth during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

President Biden met with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city. And neither of them said anything about crime.

RELATED STORY: Friends Remember University of Chicago Student Killed by Stray Bullet on CTA Train

A University of Chicago student who died three days after a stray bullet struck him while on a CTA train is being remembered by friends and classmates as a gentle and caring person.

Max Lewis, 20, was shot in the neck while riding a CTA Green Line train in Washington Park on the South Side Thursday. He was initially transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

