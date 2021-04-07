The New York Post:

Ironically, the attacker is wearing a t-shirt that says ‘LOVE’

A woman repeatedly walloped a Brooklyn laundromat worker in the face with a detergent bottle — before taking off with a cart from the establishment, cops said.

Video released late Tuesday shows the suspect inside the 6 Star Laundromat & Dry Cleaners on Clarendon Road near East 57th Street in East Flatbush around 5 p.m. Monday when she goes behind the counter without permission.

She then grabs a bottle of laundry detergent and strikes a 47-year-old female employee over the head with it when the worker tries to stop her, the clip shows.

When the worker follows her and hits her in the back as she tries to flee, the woman then goes back behind the counter and whacks her with the bottle multiple times — knocking her to the ground, according to the footage.

The suspect — shown wearing a brown jacket over a black shirt with the word “LOVE” in white lettering — took off with a cart from the laundromat, cops said.

The victim is Asian, according to police, but the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force determined the incident was not a bias crime.

