Video shows teens on e-scooters beat, rob Baltimore civilian employee

Surveillance footage captured in Baltimore shows a civilian employee for the city’s police department being attacked and severely beaten by a group of teens — who rode up and robbed him on electric scooters. “That is extremely shocking,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison after being shown the footage by WJZ. “It is extremely worrisome and troublesome and disturbing,” he told the station. The graphic video shows a trio of teens setting upon a 59-year-old department employee, described by police officials as a male civilian, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday. One of the youths can be seen stomping the man repeatedly on the head before rummaging through his pockets and taking off.

