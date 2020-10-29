New York Post:

BLM mob violently chases Jewish men showing ‘solidarity’ at Philadelphia protest

Jewish men who said they were trying to show “solidarity” with Black Lives Matter protesters were violently chased away by the mob and ridiculed as being part of the “synagogue of Satan,” according to disturbing video posted online.

The minute-long clip circulating on social media shows three men standing in the street during the protests sparked by the deadly police shooting of troubled local black man Walter Wallace.

“Amalek, what y’all doing down here? You don’t live here,” someone asks the men, referencing the Amalek tribe, which the Jewish Virtual Library says was the first enemy of the ancient Israelites.

“Y’all know we the real Jews, right?” continues the raspy-voiced man, who appears to be the one filming the clip.

“This ain’t your fight. Y’all gotta go,” another man tells them, as others start ganging up on them, shouting for them to leave.

“We’re just showing solidarity,” one of the Jewish men politely tells them, agreeing to leave but being surrounded and repeatedly told, “Get the f–k out!”

One of the protest group, hiding behind a full-face mask, violently pushes one of the Jewish men, and several appear to follow them as the abuse continues as they leave.

“Philly waking up. Revelation 2:09, the synagogue of Satan,” the man who confronted them says as they leave.

