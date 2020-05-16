The U.S. Sun:

TRIGGERED: Super-rich buying underground bunkers with SHOOTING RANGES over fears coronavirus will spark social meltdown

Multi-millionaires and billionaires are going underground as the deadly outbreak spreads panic around the world.

However, many are not hiding away from the killer virus they are running scared about what may happen in the wake of the pandemic.

“People are buying not specifically for the coronvairus, people are buying the shelters for what the coronavirus can bring,” said Gary Lynch of the Rising S Company, which manufactures luxury bunkers.

“The United States is very vulnerable economically and if there were a collapse we would see civil and social unrest.

“What you are going to have is people going door-to-door trying to do harm, trying to steal, trying to take food and trying to take possessions.

“So what my clients want to do is go hide underground then they don’t have to worry about what is going on outside as they are safe and secure inside their shelter.”

