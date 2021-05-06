Biz Pac Review:

President Joe Biden celebrated Amtrak’s 50th anniversary with a speech at an event in Philadelphia where he fondly recalled his more than 1.5 million miles riding the train over the years, but the details of his story are seemingly full of inconsistencies.

“When I became Vice President, one of the Capitol Hill newspapers estimated that I had taken more than 7,000 round trips on Amtrak over my career. I think that’s an exaggeration. And I’m going to rely on — there’s two conductors that Mr. Weaver will remember. One of them was a guy named Angelo Negri,” Biden stated last Friday while speaking publicly during an event honoring Amtrak’s 50th anniversary. He has long supported the railway and its workers.

“There was an article, I guess my fourth or fifth year as vice president, saying Biden travels 1,300,000 miles on Air Force One [Two]. I used to – the Secret Service didn’t like it – but I used to like to take the train home. My mom was sick and I used to try to come home almost every weekend as vice president to see her. I got on the train and Angelo Negri came up and he goes, ‘Joey, baby,’ and he grabbed my cheek like he always did. I thought he was going to get shot. I’m serious. I said, ‘No, no, he’s a friend,’” Biden explained.

“He said, ‘Joey, what’s the big deal? 1,300,000 miles on Air Force Two? Do you know how many miles you traveled on Amtrak?’ I said, ‘No, Angie, I don’t know.’ He gave me the calculation and he said you traveled 1,500,000 miles on Amtrak. The fact is, I’d probably take Angie’s word before I’d take the word of what the article said,” the president remarked.

While most of the fawning media is not addressing the alleged facts given by Biden during his remarks, a number of the dates and recollections seem to be incorrect.

Negri’s obituary notes that he retired in 1993. Biden was a senator at the time. He entered the fourth year of his vice presidency in 2013, 20 years after the conductor retired. Biden’s mother, whom he also spoke about in his speech, passed away in 2010 just months after Biden assumed the VP position.

Also of note is that Biden’s office proudly celebrated his milestone of traveling 1 million miles on Air Force Two in 2015.

