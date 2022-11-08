During a White House press briefing on Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days,” in regards to the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections in which polls predict the GOP will retake Congress.

“In modern elections, more and more ballots are being cast in early voting and also by mail,” Jean-Pierre said. “And many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the ballots—pardon me—after the polls closed on November 8.”

“You heard the President say this the other night, he has been very clear on this as well. We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days, it takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legally orderly manner,” she added. “That’s how—that’s kind of how this is supposed to work, and it’s important for us.”

On Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press host Chuck Todd told his audience to expect delays in the results from Tuesday’s midterms as many of the battleground states will not have their votes tallied until well past the November 8.

“Even though we’re all counting down to Tuesday, let’s be realistic, Todd said. “It’s highly likely we will not know the full results of the midterms on election night.”

Todd then referenced back to the election of 2020 when many states did not have their results tallied over 80 percent during the night of the election, mostly because those states were collecting and collating ballots from early voting.

READ MORE