WATCH – Biden’s latest ‘trip’ on Air Force One

The U.S. Sun:

Joe Biden, 78, FALLS on stairs of Air Force One just months after injuring foot while playing with his dog

Hill.TV:

More at Hill.TV

The 78-year-old tripped a total of three times as he made his way up the stairs to board Air Force One.

However, Biden quickly recovered and carried on up the stairs, giving a salute before entering the aircraft.

The White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden is “doing 100 percent fine” following the tumble.

Late last year Biden was seen wearing his typical navy blue suit with a cast on his right foot outside The Queen theater in Delaware.

He appeared at the venue in Wilmington to formally unveil his six-person economic team, a core group that includes veterans from previous Democratic administrations and historic firsts.

Biden was forced to wear the protective boot for “several weeks” after x-rays revealed a “hairline fracture” in his foot.

Journalists assigned to Biden first revealed the injury.

“On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle,” a pool report said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”


More at The US. Sun

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts