The U.S. Sun:

Joe Biden, 78, FALLS on stairs of Air Force One just months after injuring foot while playing with his dog

Hill.TV:

More at Hill.TV

The 78-year-old tripped a total of three times as he made his way up the stairs to board Air Force One.

However, Biden quickly recovered and carried on up the stairs, giving a salute before entering the aircraft.

The White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden is “doing 100 percent fine” following the tumble.

Late last year Biden was seen wearing his typical navy blue suit with a cast on his right foot outside The Queen theater in Delaware.

He appeared at the venue in Wilmington to formally unveil his six-person economic team, a core group that includes veterans from previous Democratic administrations and historic firsts.

Biden was forced to wear the protective boot for “several weeks” after x-rays revealed a “hairline fracture” in his foot.

Journalists assigned to Biden first revealed the injury.

“On Saturday Nov. 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle,” a pool report said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”



More at The US. Sun