President Joe Biden falsely said he passed his much-ballyhooed student loan bailout package by a “vote or two” even though Congress has not yet voted on it.

The president made his bizarre comments while outlining the details of his student loan forgiveness program at a Now This News forum that covered a range of issues.

Here is the full clip for all you clowns who say it’s out of context. Biden first falsely claims he “signed a law” to cancel student loan debt, then says he “got it passed by a vote or two.”



President Biden’s plan would essentially give up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation to Americans earning less than $125,000 a year if they received Pell Grants and up to $10,000 in cancellation if they did not receive Pell Grants. A Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found that a majority of Americans would not vote for candidates who support the plan in the upcoming midterms. As Breitbart News reported:

Overall, 55.6 percent indicated they are less likely to support a candidate who supports Biden’s plan … Of those who said they are less likely to vote for a political candidate who supports Biden’s plan, 49 percent said they are “much less likely,” and 6.6 percent said they are “somewhat less likely.” However, 44.4 percent said they are more likely to offer their support to a candidate who supports the plan. Opinions are divided along party lines, as the overwhelming majority of Democrats, 89.4 percent, said they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports Biden’s plan. However, 88.5 percent of Republicans said they are less likely, ad 53.9 percent of independents feel the same way.

