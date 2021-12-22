The US Sun:

Biden COUGHS and clears throat through Omicron speech at White House after he was exposed to aide with Covid

The president delivered a progress report on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as the new and highly contagious Omicron variant spreads around the country.

As the United States continues to see an uptick in Covid cases across the country, Biden announced the addition of 10,000 Covid testing sites on top of the 80,000 already up and running.

The new sites will be established in regions hardest hit by the latest wave with the Defense Production Act used to manufacture more tests.

The president also announced that his administration will purchase half a billion at-home rapid Covid tests for Americans.

The at-home tests will be available to order for free through a website, but as of now, the timing and further details on how the tests will be delivered are unclear.

However, he slammed claims that the lack of at-home testing in areas of the country already struggling to battle the spread of Omicron.

