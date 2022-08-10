With his right hand still extended, Joe Biden looked visibly confused as to why Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) avoided shaking his hand.

All it takes is like 5 seconds for Joe Biden to forget he shook Chuck Schumer’s hand.



Scary. pic.twitter.com/c4dNRRaDVO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2022

However, just seconds earlier, Biden had been the first person out of four to receive a handshake from the Senate majority leader.

The demented senior moment followed Schumer’s speech at the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act Tuesday, further exposing the late septuagenarian’s declining mental health.

Later, a coughing fit exposed his ailing physical health as well.

READ MORE