FLAG & CROSS:

As of December 10, 2019, Barack Obama has yet to endorse his former Vice President, Joe Biden, for POTUS. The two worked together to bring America down for nearly a full decade, but, still, Joe can’t get no love.

Woah.



Watch Joe Biden attack Barack Obama's foreign policy credentials.



🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/62i0Tq75cq December 9, 2019

What more do Democrats need to know about Biden? Are there any gaffes, racial or just plain ignorant, that he has yet to make? Has he ever done anything to benefit the United States during his decades in public service?

Come on, people. When is enough enough? Get over the hatred of Trump so America can finally move forward.