Watch: Before-and-After Photos Show Skyrocketing Food Prices at Costco, Proving Inflation WAY WORSE Than Reported By Gov. Share on facebookTweet on twitter This guy walking around Costco shares examples of food inflation that are WAY higher than the numbers reported for food inflation by the government.🔊 … 😡Overall, many people know intuitively that food inflation is way higher than the official number of 4.3% from August… pic.twitter.com/QpRneUveaZ— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 4, 2023 Related