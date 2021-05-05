VidMax:

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A violent and brutal attack on two Korean women store owners overnight Monday, all caught on camera.

Graphic surveillance video shows Yun’s aunt walking to the front of the store trying to close shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her to the ground and beating her with the block.

As the other woman, Yun’s mother steps in to try to help, she was also hit in the head.

Shortly after, Baltimore Police arrested the man identified as 50-year-old Daryl Doyles and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault.

Both women were hospitalized with several injuries, one woman received over 30 stitches.

