BREITBART:

First Lady Melania Trump was met with boos from Baltimore high school students ahead of her planned speech addressing the nation’s opioid crisis on Tuesday.

WATCH: The First Lady is met with boos and jeering as she speaks at the B’More Youth Summit for Opioid Awareness. pic.twitter.com/ScBBginxKE November 26, 2019

The incident occurred as the first lady was announced on to the stage for B’More Youth Summit at the University of Maryland’s Baltimore County Event Center.

The event was organized as part of Trump’s “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on online safety and opioid abuse, and was co-sponsored by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).